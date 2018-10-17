BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is preparing for the Journey Home Benefit, the City’s annual fundraiser for homeless services.

Wednesday, Mayor Pugh outlined progress made to end homelessness in the city.

“You all remember how difficult it was for us on Guilford Avenue,” Pugh said, referring to the process of moving a homeless camp located under the JFX in January. “We went there almost every other day to talk to people, convincing them we do have opportunities for people to come up out of the street. And many people don’t believe those opportunities exist,”

According to the mayor, the City has prevented homelessness or moved out of homelessness for 2,000 people and reduced the length of time people spend homeless by 30 percent over the last two years.

“Less than 15 percent of the people who moved into permanent housing returned to homelessness within two years,” Pugh said.

Pugh said she believes Baltimore is making good on promises to make homelessness rare and brief.

Help in reaching that goal comes with the Journey Home Benefit.

This year it is an evening with singer Brandy, at the Modell Lyric on Saturday, October 20.

