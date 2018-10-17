BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — National Bohemian beer is making a $10,000 donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation as a part of its “Tabs for Crabs” fundraiser.

The second annual fundraiser saw consumers collecting and returning Natty Boh beer tabs throughout the summer. Each tab is worth 10 cents towards a donation for the Foundation.

More than 90,000 red, crab-etched tabs were collected for maximum donation goal of $10,000.

The money will be used to support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s work to protect the Bay and the blue crabs that live there.

The Tabs for Crabs program was active throughout crab-season in Maryland from April 1 to October 1.

“2018’s program proved to be a continuation of consumers’ love and support of two great local favorites – Natty Boh and the Chesapeake Bay,” said C-Mo Molloy, National Brand Manager of National Bohemian. “We love that the community again embraced Tabs for Crabs and came together for a fun, easy way to do good and protect the beauty of our beloved regional landmark, the Chesapeake Bay.”

Natty Boh stated that the tabs collected this season topped last year’s number of 85,500 tabs.

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is thankful for the efforts of National Bohemian to raise money for the Bay and promote restoration efforts,” said Taryn Dwan, director of stewardship and events for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “The proceeds will help the foundation continue its environmental work to make sure there will be plenty of blue crabs to enjoy with cold National Bohemian beer in the future.”

