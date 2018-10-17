BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — It will be a special night at a Baltimore high school Wednesday night.

Hundreds will honor fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio during halftime at a Loch Raven High School’s girls’ varsity soccer game.

Caprio was killed in the line of duty while investigating a call for suspicious activity in a Perry Hall neighborhood in May 2018.

At 6:30 p.m. during halftime, the school will hold a jersey dedication ceremony where Caprio’s husband and parents will receive a framed, #24 soccer jersey.

Another jersey will remain at the high school in Caprio’s honor.

Caprio graduated from Loch Raven High School in 2006 and wore #24 on the varsity soccer team.

