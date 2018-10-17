  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bright, sunny and breezy day that ends with cooler air moving our way.

Overnight, some areas will drop to the upper 30s, and despite sunshine tomorrow, we will top out at around 54 degrees, a full 12 degrees below normal.

Thursday night, a freeze watch will be in effect for all areas north and west of the beltway, where temperatures may dip into the low 30s for the first time this fall.

Time to bring in those tender plants and any tropicals outside! These are more normal conditions for November than the middle of October.

Stay warm!

