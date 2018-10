HALETHROPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Desmond Earl Goldsmith Jr., was last seen in the area of Drewster Ct. in Halethorpe, Md.

He is 5’5″ and 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and Nike sandals.

Please share and call 911 with any info.