BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five injured firefighters remain hospitalized as well as an injured resident after a gas explosion and fire at a Baltimore apartment complex.

According to the city fire department, two of the firefighters taken to the Bayview Burn Center were released, but four others remain for observation.

The firefighter at Shock Trauma also continues to be observed.

The resident injured in the fire is still in critical condition.

It was Wednesday afternoon, when firefighters were called to the scene of a apartment fire in Bowleys Quarter. As they entered the building to begin containing the fire, an explosion occurred and two firefighters fell through the floor — five others were also injured.

BGE said Wednesday that at this time there is no indication as to the specific cause of the fire.

At least two local residents were also injured and taken to local hospitals, a third resident was also injured but details of their treatment is not known.

Clark said one may have jumped out of the window.

The gas was turned off at 1 a.m. Thursday.

