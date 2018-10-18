BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle outside a local school.

The accident happened in the 900 block of South Marlyn Ave. at 3:30 p.m., when the student was across the street from Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex.

The girl reportedly has serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Department says their investigation found that the girl was standing on the sidewalk to one side of the entrance into the parking lot of a residential complex.

Her brothers were on the other side of the entrance.

The driver of a white work van was pulling out of the residential complex, and just as the van was leaving, the girl ran in front of the van and was struck.

