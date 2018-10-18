Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities in Harford County were able to rescue a man from atop a 40-foot fuel tank.

Harford County Fire and EMS responded to the scene at 11 a.m., after someone needed to be rescued at the Perryman Generating Facility in Perryman.

A Maryland State Police helicopter assisted with the rescue.

Crews were able to rescue the man, who was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials say this is not an industrial accident.

