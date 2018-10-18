Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A husband and wife were found dead Wednesday in Washington County in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide.

The two were discovered dead in their home on Harpers Ferry Rd. by a family member. Police arrived later at 5:13 p.m.

Both the husband and wife appeared to have wounds to their heads consistent with gunshots.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

