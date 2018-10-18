BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After no winners on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for the October 19 Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $970 million, becoming the largest jackpot in Mega Millions History.

The jackpot is now also the second-largest prize in lottery history, second only to the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing higher and higher since it was last won on July 24, 2018, when a group of 11 co-workers in California shared the $543 million jackpot.

The estimated cash value for the current jackpot is $548.6 Million. All estimated jackpot amounts are before taxes.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

