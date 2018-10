BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Celebrate Halloween a little early with a PAW Patrol-theme trick-or-treat at your area Target.

According to Target’s website, the trick-or-treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Come in costume and trick-or-trick your way through the store, plus watch an exclusive episode of PAW Patrol,” Target said on their website.

The event is while supplies last and there are no rain checks.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook