COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper stopped an allegedly armed man that police say was speeding down route 29 in Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The state trooper saw a speeding Honda Civic along Route 29 in Columbia just south of Route 108 around 3:30 p.m. while patrolling the area.

The car was going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The trooped pulled the driver over near Route 175.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, the trooper could see a handgun and a box of shotgun ammunition in plain view.

The trooper then searched the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Kevin Love, 22, of Gettysburg, Pa was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a handgun in a vehicle, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, wearing/carrying a handgun and wearing/carrying a loaded handgun.

Love was taken to central booking unit at the Howard County Detention Center for processing and his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

