BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From millions to billions – the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is a record-breaking 1.6 billion dollars, and is expected to grow by Tuesday’s drawing.

Carole Gentry of the Maryland Lottery said if the winner or winners take the cash option you’re still talking about 905 million dollars.

Chances of winning are 1 in 302.5 million, but if you win there are some tips to follow.

“You want to make sure you sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, and take a breath,” said Gentry. “Get some legal counsel, get financial advice,”

While no one won the jackpot Friday there were 12 million winners of some kind across the country, including 280,000 winners in Maryland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook