BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking to identify what they describe as a confused woman walking down Reisterstown Road on Saturday.

Police say they saw the woman and observed that she could not remember her name or address.

She gave an address to a vacant home in Southeast Baltimore.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of this woman is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department officers at the Northwest District. You can reach the Northwest District at, 410-396-2466 or simply dial 911.

