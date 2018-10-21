BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities were investigating a suspicious package downtown Sunday, according to reports.

Police activity in downtown Baltimore shut down the area near Johns Hopkins for several hours Sunday.

Fire crews and police were seen on scene Sunday afternoon. They cordoned off the area around Broadway and were turning away people who showed up to work.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta reports fire crews were seen leaving the scene just after 4 p.m. when the all-clear was given.

Fire crews are slowly leaving a massive cordon near Johns Hopkins Hospital. Many blocks shut down & have been for some time. BCFD hasn’t gotten back to us with details yet. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/yFp0eWkUV6 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) October 21, 2018

According to a Baltimore Sun reporter, authorities were investigating a suspicious package.

Lots of streets closed down around Hopkins hospital as @BaltimorePolice investigate report of a suspicious package in 700 block of N. Broadway. pic.twitter.com/QPNNQIVuVg — Christina Tkacik (@xtinatkacik) October 21, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook