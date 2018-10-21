  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities were investigating a suspicious package downtown Sunday, according to reports.

Police activity in downtown Baltimore shut down the area near Johns Hopkins for several hours Sunday.

Fire crews and police were seen on scene Sunday afternoon. They cordoned off the area around Broadway and were turning away people who showed up to work.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta reports fire crews were seen leaving the scene just after 4 p.m. when the all-clear was given.

According to a Baltimore Sun reporter, authorities were investigating a suspicious package.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

