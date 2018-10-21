BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two fatal stabbings were reported Sunday in Baltimore.

According to police, the first was reported around 12:07 p.m. in southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Brighton Street to investigate the report, when they found a 59-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to area hospital. but was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.

Detectives learned he was involved in an argument with a family member. Police continue to investigate his death.

Within two hours, another fatal stabiing.

This time officers responded to the 1600 block of Bruce Street around 1:41 p.m. where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was also taken to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook