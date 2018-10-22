OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City police investigated two armed robberies overnight before quickly arresting four suspects.

Police were dispatched to a hotel in the area of 37th Street at about 7:48 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery Sunday.

Shortly after, police were dispatched to a convenience store in the area of 94th Street at about 8:27 p.m. for a report of a second armed robbery. Upon entering the store, two suspects showed a handgun and stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

While officers were still on the scene of the convenience store incident, four people matching the description of the suspects were located at a restaurant in the area of 62nd Street.

Officers responded and detained three members of the group as they were leaving the restaurant.

The fourth man, later identified as Adrian W. Matthews, 21, of Seaford, DE, left prior to police arrival but was found nearby around 20 minutes later.

The other three suspects were identified as Kevone Bunting, 19, of Georgetown, DE, Kiya M. Conner, 20, of Salisbury, MD, and Brittney M. Taylor, 19, of Salisbury, MD.

Through investigation police found that the suspects were responsible for committing both robberies and were arrested.

Police later recovered a gun nearby that was determined to be a BB gun.

Each of the four suspects have been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of theft of $100 to $1,500.

They are currently being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building. They are awaiting for an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.

