Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Non-Fatal Shooting, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a report of a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ashburton for a report of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

Once there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

