NORFOLK, Va. (WJZ) — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is encouraging seafood lovers to try fish-free seafood products.

“Attention, ‘pescatarians’: Fish are intelligent and feel pain,” PETA wrote in a recent post.

So they offer up some vegan seafood options:

Gardein has both crabless cakes and fishless filets.

Whole Foods also offers fish-free sushi that’s made by Ocean Hugger Foods. The Ahimi vegan tuna is made from tomatoes. In Maryland, it’s only at the Silver Spring and Rockville locations.

Sophie’s Kitchen products of fishless filets, coconut “shrimp,’ and “crab” cakes can be found at Safeway, Whole Foods and other area natural markets. They also have a faux seafood jambalaya.

There are also products like vegan fish sauce and vegan tartar sauce to accompany your seafood-free dishes.

Just last month, PETA received some attention in Baltimore after suggesting residents give up steamed crabs.

They battled it our with local restaurant Jimmy’s Seafood over the idea that Baltimore should give up it’s famous crab cakes.

In Baltimore, several area restaurants offer crabless versions of crab cakes.

Getrude’s at the Baltimore Art Musuem offers “‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Crab’ Crab Cakes”

Mount Vernon’s The Land of Kush also offers vegan crabs cakes, which PETA named as one of the top 10 vegan seafood dishes in the nation.

They say the seafood industry is harming the environment.

PETA also claims that fish flesh is toxic to humans.

