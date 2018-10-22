Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

HANCOCK, Md. (WJZ) — Washington County police are looking for missing teen, 17-year-old Layla Littleton.

Littleton was last seen in her 2011 Hyundai Sonata on Sunday and was expected to return to her home in Hancock, MD.

She has black hair, green eyes and has both ears, her tongue, and belly button pierced.

Littleton also has a large flower tattoo on her upper right leg and another flower tattoo on her upper back.

layla littleton picture Police Looking For Missing Washington County Teen

Anyone with information on Littleton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (240) 313-2170.

