BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are currently looking for two young girls who went missing from the same block in Baltimore County last Thursday.

Roxana Rodriguez, 13, was last seen in the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The second girl is Ariana Diaz, 14, who was also last seen in the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road.

Diaz has brown eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a fatigue army shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the girls whereabouts is asked to call 911.

