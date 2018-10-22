Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Lutherville, Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md,. (WJZ) — Several businesses were evacuated in Lutherville-Timonium after a gas line break Monday afternoon.

According to Baltimore County Emergency Management, the gas line break occurred in the 2000 block of York Road between Crowther Avenue and Belfast Road.

BGE is on scene.

York Road is shut down in the area.

Dangerous levels of gas were found in basement under businesses on the York Road area.

Baltimore County Police Department ventilated the area and the gas has been shut off. The gas levels are now normal and units are clearing from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

