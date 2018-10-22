BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is asking residents to take part in the latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on October 27.

The event aims to provide people with a safe and convenient way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for drug abuse.

The Take Back Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all 23 state police barracks for people to dispose of any unwanted and expired prescription medications.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, a majority of teenagers who abuse prescription drugs find an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.

During the last event in April 2018, local troopers collected nearly 2,155 pounds of prescription drugs.

Those that can’t make it to the event on Saturday can still drop their unwanted and expired medications to any state police barrack at any time of the day throughout the year.

To find a local police barrack near you, visit the Maryland State Police Barracks location page.

