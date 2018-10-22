BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning up Baltimore to create a safer city.

On Sunday, nearly 100 college students and volunteers spent time removing trash and adding plants to a neighborhood park.

Morgan State University students are helping to reduce crime as part of a worldwide cleanup campaign.

Beautifying Baltimore to improve community safety.

“This movement is targeted to just make the society a better place such as cleaning it up and making it more livable and friendly for people,” said Breonna Worthington, a Morgan State University student

Morgan State with the global volunteer program ASEZ organized a cleanup event at Briscoe Park to reduce crime in the area.

“If it’s an area that has been vandalized and things like that, most likely more of that type of behavior will come into play, however if it’s a clean and safe envirnoment it’s likely to reduce those things from happening or further taking place,” Worthington said.

The World Mission Society Church Of God joined ASEZ for this neighborhood project in Baltimore, which is also part of a global initiative to strengthen communities.

“It’s awesome, we were ecstatic to hear that ASEZ wanted to partner up with us,” said Elizabeth Burdier, of the World Mission Society Church Of God, “and that they come out and they are really excited, and whenever we work with ASEZ they are really excited to come out and do it which is really rare for volunteer service.”

It’s a meaningful movement that anyone can join.

“Strongly encourage everybody who has a couple of spare hours of their time to come out and help the community,” Burdier said.

ASEZ is planning their next cleanup event for November, they are still looking for volunteers, you can sign up on their website.

