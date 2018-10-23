BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Headed to the polls in Maryland?

Beyond voting for a number of open seats, depending on where you live you’ll also have ballot questions.

Read them below so you’re prepared at the polls.

Statewide Questions

Question 1

Non-Technical Summary (PDF)

Constitutional Amendment (Ch. 357 of the 2018 Legislative Session)

Requiring Commercial Gaming Revenues that are for Public Education to Supplement Spending for Education in Public Schools

The amendment requires the Governor to include in the annual State Budget, as supplemental funding for prekindergarten through grade 12 in public schools, the revenues from video lottery operation licenses and any other commercial gaming dedicated to public education in an amount above the level of State funding for education in public schools provided by the Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act of 2002 (otherwise known as the Thornton legislation) in not less than the following amounts: $125 million in fiscal year 2020; $250 million in fiscal year 2021; $375 million in fiscal year 2022; and 100% of commercial gaming revenues dedicated to public education in fiscal year 2023 and each fiscal year thereafter. The amendment also requires the Governor to show in the annual budget how the revenues from video lottery operation licenses and other commercial gaming are being used in a manner that is in addition to the level of State funding for public education provided by the funding formulas established by the Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act. The State Constitution currently authorizes video lottery operation licenses for the primary purpose of raising money for public education.

(Amending Article XIX, Section 1(c)(1) and (g), and adding Section 1(f) to the Maryland Constitution)

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Question 2

Non-Technical Summary (PDF)

Constitutional Amendment (Ch. 855 of the 2018 Legislative Session)

Same-Day Registration and Voting at the Precinct Polling Place on Election Day

Authorizes the General Assembly to enact legislation to allow a qualified individual to register and vote at a precinct polling place on Election Day. The current law requires voter registration to close before Election Day.

(Amending Article I, Sections 1 and 2, and adding Section 2A to the Maryland Constitution)

For the Constitutional Amendment

Against the Constitutional Amendment

Anne Arundel County

Question A

Charter Amendment

Legislative Procedure – Notice of Amendment to Comprehensive Zoning Ordinances

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require notice by posting on a subject property pursuant to requirements found in the County Code before amending a comprehensive zoning ordinance to include a zoning change request made to the County Council and not proposed or reviewed by the Office of Planning and Zoning before introduction of the comprehensive zoning ordinance.

For

Against

Question B

Charter Amendment

Purchasing Contract Limits

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to restrict the County Council’s ability to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding from $25,000 to an amount not less than $25,000 and not greater than $50,000 and to require that the award of contracts greater than $5,000 and less than the minimum dollar requirement for full competitive bidding shall be awarded through a simplified competitive process except as otherwise provided by law; and to require that the County Purchasing Agent shall cause to be published on the Anne Arundel County website all awards of contracts through the full and simplified bidding processes for capital improvements, contractual services, professional services, or supplies of $5,000 or greater awarded by the County in accordance with the Anne Arundel County Code.

For

Against

Question C

Charter Amendment

Legislative Branch – Duties of County Auditor – Reports of Fraud

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require that the County Auditor receive a copy of any report related to employee theft or fraud in the County and to permit the County Auditor to inspect the records relating to the report and forward any exception to the findings of the fraud investigation to the County Council and the County Executive.

For

Against

Baltimore City

Question A

Bond Issue

Affordable Housing Loan

Ordinance No. 18-152 to authorize the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $10,000,000 to be used for the planning, developing, executing, and making operative the Affordable Housing Program of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, by purchase, lease, condemnation or any other legal means, of land or property in the City of Baltimore; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred in connection with or incidental to the acquisition and management of the land or property; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred for or in connection with relocating and moving persons or other legal entities displaced by the acquisition of the land or property, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes, such costs to include but not limited to rental payment and home purchase assistance, housing counseling and buyer education, assistance, and activities to support the orderly and sustainable planning, preservation, rehabilitation, and development of economically diverse housing in City neighborhoods; the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; and for doing all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question B

Bond Issue

School Loan

Ordinance No. 18-145 to authorize the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $38,000,000 to be used for the acquisition of land or property to construct and erect new school buildings, athletic and auxiliary facilities; and for additions and improvements to or modernization or reconstruction of existing school buildings or facilities; and to equip all buildings to be constructed, erected, improved, modernized, or reconstructed; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question C

Bond Issue

Community and Economic Development Loan

Ordinance No. 18-146 to authorize the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $47,000,000 to be used for, or in connection with, planning, developing, executing and making operative the community, commercial, and industrial economic development programs of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore; the development or redevelopment, including, but not limited to, the comprehensive renovation or rehabilitation of any land or property, or any rights or interests therein hereinbefore mentioned, in the City of Baltimore, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes; the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary, or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; the creation of healthy, sanitary, and safe, and green conditions in the City of Baltimore; and authorizing loans and grants therefore; making loans and grants to various projects and programs related to growing businesses in the City; attracting and retaining jobs; providing homeownership incentives and home repair assistance; authorizing loans and grants to various projects and programs related to improving cultural life and promotion of tourism in Baltimore City and the lending or granting of funds to any person or other legal entity to be used for or in connection with the rehabilitation, renovation, redevelopment, improvement or construction of buildings and structures to be used or occupied for residential or commercial purposes; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question D

Bond Issue

Recreation and Parks and Public Facilities

Ordinance No. 18-147 to authorize the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $65,000,000 to be used for the acquisition and development of property buildings owned and controlled by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Library and public park or recreation land, property, buildings, structures or facilities; for the construction, erection, renovation, alteration, reconstruction, installation, improvement and repair of buildings, structures, or facilities to be or now being used by or in connection with the operations, function and activities of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, public parks and recreational programs; for the acquisition and installation of trees, for tree planting programs and for the equipping of any and all existing and new buildings, structures, and facilities authorized to be constructed, renovated, altered or improved by this Ordinance; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question E

Charter Amendment

Inalienability of the Sewer and Water Systems

Resolution No. 18-13 is for the purpose of declaring the inalienability of the City’s sewer system and water-supply system and for excepting the sewer and water-supply systems, their operations and uses, from the Charter provisions otherwise authorizing the grant of franchises or rights relating to the operation or use of public property or places.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question F

Charter Amendment

Office of the Inspector General

Resolution No. 18-08 is for the purpose of creating an independent Office of the Inspector General headed by an Inspector General. The law would establish the process for appointing and terminating the Inspector General and would establish the powers and duties of the Office of the Inspector General. The law would provide for the funding of the Office of the Inspector General, grant the Inspector General the power to issue subpoenas and require the Office of the Inspector General to issue an annual public report. The law provides for certain administrative procedures and establishes procedures to transition the existing Office of the Inspector General in the Law Department into the newly created independent Office of the Inspector General.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G

Charter Amendment

Department of Legislative Reference

Resolution No. 18-11 is for the purpose of authorizing the replacement of the Board of Legislative Reference with an ad hoc board appointed by the Mayor, the President of the City Council, and the Comptroller and providing for the newly restructured ad hoc Board of Legislative Reference to make recommendations regarding the hiring of a Director of Legislative Reference. The law would also remove the Civil Service status of the Director of Legislative Reference making the Director’s status the same as other department heads. The Director will be removable for any reason. The Mayor and the President of the City Council are required to jointly appoint and remove the Director of Legislative Reference.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H

Charter Amendment

Fair Election Fund

Resolution No. 18-09 is for the purpose of authorizing the establishment of a continuing, nonlapsing Fair Election Fund, to be used exclusively to administer a public financing option for political campaigns for Baltimore City elected offices. The law would authorize the Mayor and City Council to dedicate revenue to the Fair Election Fund by ordinance and provide for oversight, governance, and administration of the Fair Election Fund by ordinance. The law would also establish a Fair Election Fund Commission to administer the Fund.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question I

Charter Amendment

Equity Assistance Fund

Resolution No. 18-14 is for the purpose of authorizing the establishment of a continuing, nonlapsing Equity Assistance Fund, to be used exclusively to assist efforts that reduce inequity based on race, gender, or economic status in Baltimore. The law would authorize the Mayor and City Council to appropriate money in the annual Ordinance of Estimates to the Equity Assistance Fund and authorize the Mayor and City Council to dedicate revenue to the Equity Assitance Fund by ordinance.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Baltimore County

Question A

Charter Amendment

Bill 13-18

County Charter – Technical Changes

40 sections of the Baltimore County Charter are amended or repealed to make technical changes including: correcting cross references to the State Code; updating the names of departments and offices in the administrative services, providing gender-neutral language, transferring certain provisions within the Charter, repealing obsolete language, repealing references to an agency that no longer exists, and adding provisions to update duties of departments and offices in the administrative services.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question B

Charter Amendment

Bill 14-18

County Charter – The Administrative Services

Sections 508, 522, 533, 540, 541 and 542 of the Baltimore County Charter are amended to: repeal an obsolete provision requiring the County Attorney to keep the journal of the County Council, repeal a provision about the removal of the Director of Planning, repeal obsolete provisions requiring the County Executive to be a member of two boards, repeal an obsolete reference to the County Home, and repeal obsolete provisions about the removal of the Chief of Police and the Fire Chief.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question C

Charter Amendment

Bill 15-18

County Charter – Legislative Procedure

Section 308 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to: repeal an obsolete provision authorizing the expeditious passage of bills in certain cases and increase from 40 days to 65 days the number of days a bill may be considered before its automatic expiration after introduction in the County Council.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question D

Charter Amendment

Bill 16-18

County Charter – The Executive Branch

Sections 402, 403 and 404 of the Baltimore County Charter are amended to: correct obsolete Charter references, provide gender-neutral language, alter the name of a department to reflect the current name, clarify the requirement for the County Executive to appoint or reappoint the heads of departments and offices at the beginning of each term for approval by the County Council, repeal an obsolete requirement that the County Executive serves on the Board of Health, repeal an obsolete provision about the County Executive preparing regulations, repeal an obsolete provision about the County Administrative Officer appointing department and offices heads, and clarify the authority of the County Executive to remove department and office heads.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question E

Charter Amendment

Bill 17-18

County Charter – Exempt Service Employees

Section 505 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to provide that officers and employees in the exempt service shall have their compensation determined according to a system adopted or amended by the County Council on the recommendation of the County Executive.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question F

Charter Amendment

Bill 19-18

County Charter – Administrative Services – Departments

Sections 307, 402, 504, 525, 526, and 527 of the Baltimore County Charter are amended to modify the functions of the Department of Public Works to provide that it shall be responsible for mobility and for traffic safety and engineering using a variety of transportation options including highways, bike lanes, pedestrian improvements and transit where appropriate.

For the Proposed Charter Amendment

Against the Proposed Charter Amendment

Question G

County Ordinance

Bill 37-18

School Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $335,517,000 for public school projects, including but not limited to acquisition, construction, reconstruction, improvement, extension, repair, maintenance, conversion, and modernization of public school buildings and sites, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question H

County Ordinance

Bill 38-18

Agricultural and Rural Land Preservation Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $2,000,000 for agricultural and rural land preservation projects, including but not limited to the purchase of land, development rights and conservation easements, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question I

County Ordinance

Bill 39-18

Waterway Improvement Program Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $10,000,000 for the acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extension, repair and modernization of waterway improvement and stormwater-related projects, including but not limited to shoreline stabilization, shore erosion control, wetland restoration and streambank and riverbank restoration, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question J

County Ordinance

Bill 40-18

Parks, Preservation and Greenways Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $4,000,000 for parks, preservation and greenways projects, including but not limited to acquisition of playgrounds, parks and recreational facilities and the construction, improvement, repair and maintenance of playgrounds, parks and community centers, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question K

County Ordinance

Bill 41-18

Public Works Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $68,384,000 for public works purposes, for the class of projects which includes, among other things, streets and highways, bridges and storm drainage systems, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question L

County Ordinance

Bill 42-18

Community Improvement Project Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $1,000,000 for community improvement projects, including but not limited to construction, renovation, extension, alteration, repair or modernization of street curbs, gutters, water, sewer and other utilities, and sidewalk and pedestrian system improvements to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question M

County Ordinance

Bill 43-18

Operational Buildings Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $47,000,000 for public operational buildings including, but not limited to, general, health, police, fire, recreation, libraries, senior center and detention buildings or facilities and necessary or desirable equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question N

County Ordinance

Bill 44-18

Refuse Disposal Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $8,816,000 for refuse disposal projects, including but not limited to the construction, reconstruction, improvement, acquisition, repair, and modernization of county refuse disposal facilities, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Question O

County Ordinance

Bill 45-18

Community College Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $15,000,000 for community college projects, including but not limited to the construction, improvement, maintenance, and modernization of buildings and other improvements for the community colleges, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter.

For the Bond Issue

Against the Bond Issue

Frederick County

Question A

Charter Amendment

Council Member Vacancy

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide that a Council Member vacancy must be filled by a member of the same political party as the vacating Council Member was in the most recent Council Member election.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B

Charter Amendment

Expedited Legislation

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to authorize and specify the process for expedited legislation that could become effective on the date of enactment.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question C

Charter Amendment

Change in County Attorney Removal Process Authority

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to change the removal process for the County Attorney to require either the Executive with the consent of 5 Council Members or the vote of 6 Council Members to remove the County Attorney.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question D

Charter Amendment

Fire Fighter Collective Bargaining and Binding Arbitration

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to expand the required subject matters for collective bargaining for the County Career Fire Fighters and require the County Council to provide by ordinance for binding arbitration by a neutral arbitrator whose decision must be funded in the County Budget.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Howard County

Question A

Charter Amendment

Deadline for Expiration of Bill

Amending the Howard County Charter to allow the County Council to consider a bill for seventy calendar days after its introduction and to approve, by vote of two-thirds of its members, a maximum of two 35-day extensions of the 70-day deadline. Currently, the County Council may consider a bill for sixty-five days before the bill expires, and the Council may extend the 65-day deadline a maximum of two 30-day periods by a two-thirds vote. The Charter amendment also extends the deadline for expiration of a bill to the next business day if the deadline falls on a weekend or holiday on which the Council does not meet, and to the end of a rescheduled legislative session if the legislative session scheduled before expiration of the bill is postponed because of inclemenet weather or emergency conditions.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Montgomery County

Question A

Charter Amendment by Act of County Council

Redistricting Procedure – Composition of Redistricting Commission

Amend Section 104 of the County Charter to remove party central committees from the process for selecting the Redistricting Commission appointed by the Council every ten years to review the boundaries of Council districts, and providing that the Redistricting Commission must:

be composed of 11 County residents who are registered voters;

include at least one, but no more than four members of each political party which polled at least fifteen percent of the total vote cast for all candidates for the Council in the last preceding regular election; and

include at least one member from each Council district.

For

Against

Question B

Charter Amendment by Act of County Council

Property Tax Limit – Votes Needed to Override

Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to require an affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers, rather than the specific nine votes currently required, to levy a tax on real property that will produce revenue that exceeds the annual limit on property tax revenue set in that section.

For

Against

Question C

Charter Amendment by Act of County Council

Merit System – Councilmembers’ Aides

Amend Section 401 of the County Charter to permit each Councilmember to have one or more aides as non-merit employees, rather than the one confidential aide currently permitted.

For

Against

Prince George’s County

Question A

Charter Referendum

(CB-30-2018)

Public Works and Transportation Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $148,287,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Works and Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots, and maintenance facilities), as defined therein.

For the Charter Referendum

Against the Charter Referendum

Question B

Charter Referendum

(CB-31-2018)

Library Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $16,796,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Library Facilities, as defined therein.

For the Charter Referendum

Against the Charter Referendum

Question C

Charter Referendum

(CB-32-2018)

Public Safety Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $56,053,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Safety Facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), as defined therein.

For the Charter Referendum

Against the Charter Referendum

Question D

Charter Referendum

(CB-33-2018)

County Buildings Bond

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $97,564,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of County Buildings, as defined therein.

For the Charter Referendum

Against the Charter Referendum

Question E

Charter Referendum

(CB-34-2018)

Community College Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $81,187,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Community College Facilities, as defined therein.

For the Charter Referendum

Against the Charter Referendum

Question F

Charter Amendment

(CB-35-2018) (DR-2)

Council Member Residency Requirement

To provide a one-year residency requirement for Council Members and at-large Council Members, to provide that an at-large Council Member shall have been a qualified voter of Prince George’s County for at least one year immediately preceding his or her primary election, and to provide that Council Members representing one of the nine Council districts shall have been a qualified voter of their respective Council district for at least one year immediately preceding his or her primary election.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G

Charter Amendment

(CB-36-2018)

Nondiscrimination – County Personnel and Contracting

To provide an individual right to nondiscrimination, to provide for nondiscrimination in employment of a contractor doing business with the County, and to provide for nondiscrimination in the County personnel system all based on marital status, familial status, disability, age and sexual orientation.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H

Charter Amendment

(CB-38-2018)

County Council Member Full-Time Position

To provide that membership on the Council shall be considered a full-time position for the purpose of determining compensation.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question I

Charter Amendment

(CB-39-2018)

County Auditor – Appointment, Responsibilities and Authority

To provide that the County Auditor be appointed and serve a five-year term, which may be renewed for additional five-year terms, subject to removal for cause, to remain until a successor is appointed and qualifies, to provide that selected agencies that receive or disburse County funds will receive a complete financial audit for the preceding fiscal year; and to provide that the County Auditor be empowered to conduct investigations related to fraud, waste and abuse by the County Executive, Council Members or other County officials and employees.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question J

Charter Amendment

(CB-40-2018)

County Personnel – Temporary Appointment

To provide that an individual may be temporarily appointed to fill a vacancy, no more than one year, without an intervening permanent appointment.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question K

Charter Amendment

(CB-41-2018)

Charter Review Commission – Length of Term

To provide for the establishment of a Charter Review Commission, not later than one year prior to the beginning of each fourth year of a term, for the purpose of undertaking a comprehensive study of the Charter and to provide that the Charter Review Commission shall commence its work at the discretion of the Chair of the Commission.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Talbot County

Question A

Charter Amendment

Revenue Cap

The proposed amendment to Section 614 of the Talbot County Charter would:

Lift the cap on revenues generated by real estate taxes from 2% to 2.5% while eliminating Consumer Price Index – Urban (CPI – U) as a lesser alternative cap;

Authorize a temporary increase above the 2.5% cap of one cent ($0.01) per one hundred dollars of assessed value in each of the four fiscal years beginning July 1, 2019; and,

Clarify that the County’s taxable base and real estate tax revenues are calculated with reference to the State’s Constant Yield Tax Rate Certification.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Wimcomico County

Question A

Charter Amendment

(Resolution 65-2018 and Resolution 82-2018)

Administrative Appointments and Confirmation of Appointments – Director of Administration, Assistant Director of Administration, and Deputy Directors of Departments and Agencies

Charter Section 315 and 413

To amend the County Charter to provide: (A) the County Executive shall appoint the Director of Administration, the Assistant Director of Administration, and the initial appointment of the Deputy Department Directors subject to confirmation by the County Council; and (B) within six (6) months after each election for County Executive, he or she shall appoint the Director of Administration and the Assistant Director of Administration.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B

Charter Amendment

(Resolution 65-2018)

Transfer of Appropriations and Capital Assets; Inter-Fund Borrowing

Charter Section 708

To amend the County Charter to require fifteen (15) days advance written notice to the County Council of transfers of appropriations within the same office or department, except in the case of an emergency, notice shall be given as soon as possible, but no later than five (5) days after the transfer.

To amend the County Charter to require the written recommendation of the County Executive and County Council approval by resolution for the transfer of a depreciable capital asset having a current book value of $15,000.00 or more between departments, agencies, offices or funds; describing the contents of the recommendation; and providing that a depreciable capital asset may not be used regularly, except under extraordinary circumstances, by a department, agency, office or fund unless it is purchased, acquired or transferred to such user.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Editor’s Note: Information is from the Maryland State Board of Elections.