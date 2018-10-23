  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting in Maryland starts Thursday.

You can vote early through Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LOCATIONS: 2018 Early Voting Centers In Maryland

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Up for election are the governor and lieutenant governor races, comptroller, attorney general, a U.S. Senate seat, and eight seats in Congress. There are also several state Senate seats, state delegate seats, judges and local jurisdiction offices.

A number of ballot questions will also be up for vote.

You can find a full list of candidates here. 

Didn’t Register To Vote In Maryland? You Still Have Time.

If you haven’t registered to vote in Maryland, you can still register at early voting locations around the state.

