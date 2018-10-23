BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim Tuesday.

At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, and when they arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

