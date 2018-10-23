BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who assaulted a Walmart employee as they attempted to escape with a shopping cart of stolen goods.

Baltimore County police say the suspects attempted to leave the store in the 3600 block of Washington Boulevard in Arbutus from the auto department around 2:37 p.m. on Monday when they were stopped by a woman who worked at the Walmart, who asked for a receipt for the items in the shopping cart.

As the suspect in the red shirt pushed the cart forward into her the suspect in the black shirt grabbed her arm and tried to push her out of the way, then began to choke her around the neck.

Both suspects fled the store with the merchandise and were seen getting into a dark-colored older model four-door Nissan toward Washington Boulevard.