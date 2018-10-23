CECIL Co. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a second pedestrian is struck and killed by a car in under 10 days in Cecil County.

Troopers said around 745 p.m. Monday they responded to the area of northbound Elkton Road (MD 279) prior to Blue Ball Road for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

They said their investigation revealed Dennis Duffy, of Elkton, was driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue northbound on Elkton Road when it struck 30-year-old Kati Casey.

Police said Casey was crossing the road in a non-pedestrian crossing zone and there was low lighting in the area. She was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware where she later died.

On October 14, troopers responded to the area of eastbound Pulaski Highway around 10:5 p.m.

Once there, they conducted an investigation that they said a white 2015 silver Honda Odyssey, operated by 47-year-old Robert Malinowski struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as 31-year-old Lauren Brusca.

Police said Brusca was crossing the roadway in a non-pedestrian crossing zone, wearing dark colored clothing in a low light area. She was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma in Baltimore where she later died Sunday morning.

