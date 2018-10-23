BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast partnered with The Baltimore Station for a good cause and in the process, the soccer team took on a different sport.

The players played softball with veterans Monday to help support them on their path to recovery.

According to their website, The Baltimore Station is “an innovative therapeutic residential treatment program supporting veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction, and homelessness to self-sufficiency.”

“People like the Blast come around and give us confidence, play games with us,” said veteran Douglas West. “I interact with them. I’m doing things that I stopped doing when I started getting high but now I’m back to doing it, living my life.”

Veterans and the Baltimore Blast agreed these activities help boost morale and confidence.

“We come out once a week and whether we’re playing softball or playing Scrabble with the guys, any way we can give back we’re happy to do it,” said Baltimore Blast head coach Danny Kelly. “We’re happy to help and it’s an honor for us to come here and help them out.”

More information about The Baltimore Station can be found here.

