COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s college football community anxiously awaits decisions about the future of the University’s College Park football program.

The Board of Regents reviewed a report Tuesday by an independent commission stemming from the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair.

They announced later Tuesday they would also be holding a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday via conference call in closed session.

The closed session would follow Open Meetings Act exceptions regarding advice from legal counsel, discussion of potential or pending litigation and discussion of personnel matters, according to the University.

No media availability or statements are expected during or following Thursday’s meeting, the University said in their statement.

Freshman lineman Jordan McNair was running sprints May 29 when he collapsed from heat exhaustion. He died two weeks later.

In a closed meeting Tuesday, the University’s governing board discussed whether the culture and coaching practices of the football program should be changed, and whether to keep coach D.J. Durkin, who has been on administrative leave since August.

A separate earlier investigation found failures in how the school handled the emergency.

This newest report has not been released to the public or the University.

Despite swirling controversy and uncertainty, interim coach Matt Canada said Tuesday the team’s focus remains on the season.

“I think they’ve done a better job than anybody else of sticking together and focusing on what they’re doing, focusing on football, focusing on each other, focusing on mourning the loss of a teammate and I have no doubt we’ll have a great practice today,”

The board expects to release the report and a plan within seven days.

