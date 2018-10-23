BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect dry and sunny day all across the region.

A dry cold front has crossed the area and a cooler northwest breeze is bringing more below normal temperatures for the remainder of the week.

A developing low pressure will bring back rain into the region later Friday, which may continue in the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be cool and damp, enjoy the dry and sunny weather for the next two days.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook