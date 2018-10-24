BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 115 people die from opioid overdoses every day in the U.S. Maryland ranks fourth in the number of people addicted.

“Many of them are in so much pain that they don’t even know they’re in pain,” said Maryland Congressman Eljah Cummings. “And they’re constantly trying to figure out how to get beyond where they are.”

Getting beyond addiction takes medical and mental health treatment, which is often available to those with insurance.

CareFirst is expanding that concept.

CareFirst Vice President Maria Tildon made the announcement at Baltimore City Hall.

“CareFirst is contributing $2.1 million to 11 community health organizations working to increase access to substance and opioid abuse disorders that hurt our region, which is Maryland, D.C., and Virginia,” Tildon said.

Those 11 grants range between $100,000 and almost $400,000.

One of the recipients is Tuerk House.

“One of the things this grant is going to do for us, it’s going to expand treatment in our out patient setting,” said Tuerk House Executive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster.

A resource for those who recover from an overdose, and hopefully help before one occurs.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook