BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Carell is returning to television in his first regular TV role since he starred in the NBC comedy ‘The Office.’

Carell would join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in an untitled morning show drama by Apple.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the show has already been picked up for a two-season, 20-episode order and that production is set to begin next week in Los Angeles. Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor struggling to maintain relevance in a media landscape that’s always changing.

The show is said to be inspired by CNN’s Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

