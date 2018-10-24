BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local teacher is using an unconventional way to motivate her students.

She is changing her lesson plans into raps.

Physics teacher Maggie Mahmood said since changing her method, she has noticed her students are more engaged in the subject.

“I realized students could remember a ton of lyrics from their favorite songs but when it came time to remember vocabulary for the course or course content it was really difficult to recall things,” Mahmood said.

Using her students’ favorite tunes, Mahmood transforms physics lessons into catchy rap songs.

“It was probably one of my favorite classes last year, it’s a lot of fun, I wasn’t super into science before but it launched me in that realm of like being more interested in it and thinking it’s cool,” said Bishop Freeman, a Park School student.

It’s making her popular at the Park School of Baltimore.

“I am a musician and artist so being able to take that material, physics content I know and love and also roll it into a couple interests is pretty cool,” Mahmood said.

Mahmood and her students also make music videos to go along with their lessons, an entertaining way to understand physics.

“Helps a lot to be rapping it in your head and just thinking about it as you’re doing the test or in your lab,” Freeman said.

To see their music videos, check them out here on their Youtube page.

