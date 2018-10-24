BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Sun endorsed Larry Hogan for Maryland Governor Wednesday.

The Sun released an editorial article explaining what they see as the pro’s and con’s of re-electing Hogan.

They begin the article explaining that they didn’t endorse Hogan four years ago because he had never held public office before and had to record they could approve of. It seems they feel Hogan has proven himself a worthy leader during his time in office.

The staff did explain that they have reservations, particularly in how Hogan treats Baltimore City.

“When Mr. Hogan looks at Baltimore, he too often seems to see a morass and a money pit, not a part of the state for which he is equally responsible and certainly not a place of great opportunity,” said The Sun. “That matters to us deeply. Yet we still endorse Governor Hogan for re-election.”

In it’s explanation, The Sun cited Hogan withholding millions for school repairs and renovations, cancelling the Red Line light rail and leaving the city off the map for his statewide plan for road improvements.

However, the article continues on to make the case for why Hogan deserves another four years. It mentioned Hogan’s bi-partisan approach to working with Mayor Catherine Pugh and the Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.

The Sun acknowledged that Hogan’s opponent Ben Jealous also makes a strong case for governor, stating Jealous would focus more on Baltimore than Hogan if elected.

However they expressed concern that because Jealous’ proposed agenda is so wide in scope, it would prove difficult to pay for.

“He is a strong leader, and his lifelong commitment to social justice is undeniable. But we don’t believe he has made the case to replace Governor Hogan.”

Staff finished the article explaining that they considered the totality of Hogan’s record and that they concluded he is the right leader for Maryland.

