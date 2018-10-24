  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is some truth in broadcasting and blogging . I write this for you at about 6:30 A.M. Earlier, while getting ready for work I usually start to think what I might be discussing with you. Then, and now, I am still torn between a discussion of the chill settling in, again, over the area. Or do we chat about another coastal storm that will punk our weekend forecast? Or do we discuss how warm the sun still feels?

I am going with the latter. Yesterday was a warm one but it was that sun all afternoon that “really” felt warm. I point this out because the days are shorter, the Sun lower in the sky, and very shortly we will go back to Standard Time. But just to stop, look up and feel IT. That is a Fall gift from Nature. And I do not think that will get old.

Enjoy the feeling while we have it today, and tomorrow. Find that “me time” I always talk about as tomorrows theme will have to be about an umbrella being your date for the weekend!

MB!

