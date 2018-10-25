BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A local businessman and his wife have donated $25 million to help fund the expansion of a University of Maryland Cancer Center.

The largest philanthropic donation in the history of the University of Maryland Medical Center was made by Leonard Stoler and his wife, Roslyn.

The donation will go towards the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States..

This isn’t the first time the Stolers have put funds into the University of Maryland Cancer Center. They helped with the construction of the cancer center’s outpatient pavilion and helped the hospital get a chemotherapy robot that prepares drug doses three times faster than a pharmacist or technician.

The Stolers cite their long relationship with UMMC, where their granddaughter Lindsay was successfully treated for cancer 26 years ago, as a reason for their contribution.

After getting approval from regulators, officials hope to break ground on the proposed 130,000 square-foot patient care building in late 2020, with an opening in early 2023.

