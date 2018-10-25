BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are investigating a possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning at the Baltimore City Fire Academy.

First responders were called to the 6700 block of Pulaski Hwy. for reports of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

An official with the Baltimore City Fire Department said several people were transported from the academy, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is breaking news. We have crews headed to the scene, and will continue to update this story with the latest information.

