BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke out against the recent suspicious packages sent to various prominent Democrats and other critics of President Trump.

“There is no place in Maryland or America for violence and hate,” Hogan tweeted. “What unites Americans is always greater than what divides us.”

On Wednesday, pipe bombs were found in packages addressed to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, John Brennan / CNN, and Maxine Waters.

On Monday a pipe bomb was found addressed to George Soros, and early Thursday morning suspicious packages were found for Robert De Niro and Joe Biden.

