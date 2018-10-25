SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attacked his grandfather with a chair and a machete.

Jalen Marshall, 25, had been acting strangely for several days, according to his 72-year-old grandfather, who Marshall lived with in the 13500 block of Montvale Dr.

The grandfather told Montgomery County investigators that he was in his kitchen when he heard a “loud commotion” coming from upstairs.

Marshall then came downstairs and started yelling at his grandfather, before punching him and pushing him to the ground, according to police. The grandfather said that Marshall then hit him in the face with a chair and kept him from calling police.

The grandfather told police he was able to go outside as Marshall chased after him with a machete. A neighbor who was outside at the time called 911 before Marshall ran back into the home.

Responding officers met with the grandfather, who had multiple deep cuts on his face. When officers tried to speak with Marshall, he left and then went back into the home several times.

Police say he was holding what appeared to be a long rifle, and told officers that he was going to drink bleach.

Emergency Response Team officers were called to the area after Marshall barricaded himself inside using furniture.

Negotiations lasted for five hours before officers forced their way into the home and arrested him.

During a search of the home, investigators found a three-foot sword. Police say the rifle Marshall was holding was actually a pellet gun.

Marshall was charged with first-and-second-degree assault.

The grandfather was taken to a local hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook