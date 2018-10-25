NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A source familiar with the investigation confirms that at least two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Biden were found at two separate postal facilities in Delaware on Thursday.

The source says the packages are consistent with the packages sent to other leading Democrats.

The Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and FBI Special Agents responded to the United States Postal Facility located at 147 Quigley Boulevard in New Castle, just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The facility was evacuated while authorities investigated. Normal operations have since resumed.

The second suspicious package was found at a post office on the 1500 block of Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington, Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, authorities were at Biden’s home in Greenville, Delaware after a suspicious package addressed to him was intercepted in Washington, D.C., say sources.

Investigators said they did a sweep of the home and found no suspicious packages. New Castle County Police searched the property and checked the surrounding area.

Biden also owns a home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It wasn’t immediately known if that home was searched, as well.

This comes as crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN offices in New York and others were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday.

