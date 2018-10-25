ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A local high school football player is getting a lot of attention after a video of him crooning on the football field of his high school went viral.

After shining on the football field for four years, defensive-end Jackson Dean is ready to pursue his dreams as a country music star.

“Very cool feeling, but I was more thinking it was the last time I’ll ever play there,” Dean said.

October 19 was the team’s last home game of the season, and while Dean said he is sad to close this chapter in his life, he’s excited for what comes next.

“I’ve been flying back and forth to Nashville for a few years and putting a record together which will be coming out in December, and we put a single out on the radio that’s doing really well,” Dean said.

He’s recognized for his skills on and off the field.

“He’s what we want our student-athletes to be like as far as behavior and character and all those good things,” said Jack Walsh, his head football coach.

Dean has been playing guitar and writing songs for several years.

“Learned to work at a very young age, so that has a lot to do with my music, I like to shed light on blue collar people that are my kind of people,” Dean said.

Dean will be graduating early in January and said he then plans to focus his time completely on his music career.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook