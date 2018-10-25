BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day’s weather headline…”Nor’easter on the way.” Isn’t this the second one of the “season”? And really the Nor’easter season, as I see it, is not quite upon us. (If you are new to the Mid-Atlantic and don’t quite understand what a Nor’easter is let me explain.) They are VERY strong Low’s that ride up the coast. Think of a minorish “tropical event.” They can be quite destructive with wind and rain on the coastline, and inland. The name comes from the general direction of the wind as the Low moves up the coast, with its counter-clockwise rotation bringing winds in from the North East. Old salts call that not North East but Nor’east.

If you are into the weather these storms are actually fascinating to watch develop and move by. More so, though, when the weekend is not involved as this next one will be. With any luck at all this big boy moves by quick. And by Sunday rain clears, and winds calm, but we will most likely remain pretty cloudy. That is in a perfect world. But as we have seen many times this year weather and the words “perfect world” are an oxymoron.

MB!

