BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times late Thursday night in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police Department officers were initially called out to the 3700 block of Brownbrook Court in Randallstown for a shooting reported just before 11:30 p.m.

Responding officers were unable to find a victim or shooter at that location, but a shot time later, the shooting victim called police after going to his friend’s home in the 8700 block of Church Ln.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, and police say he is currently in critical condition.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

