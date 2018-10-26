BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A billboard will be put up in Baltimore County as authorities continue to search for the person who killed Jody LeCornu back in 1996.

Jody’s twin sister, Jennifer LeCornu Carrieri, has worked to put up a billboard at 5722 York Rd., near St. Dunstans Rd. The billboard will be posted on Monday, Oct. 29.

It was March 2, 1996, when LeCornu was found fatally shot inside her car on a snowy night in Towson. The killer is still unknown.

Police Make Push in 20-Year-Old Murder of Towson Student

On the night LeCornu was murdered, she had been drinking at the Mt. Washington Tavern and left to purchase beer before parking in a lot on York Road in Towson.

She was then approached by a male suspect who shot her once in the back. She drove across the street, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect followed her and took something from LeCornu’s car before driving off.

Police are offering a $32,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous and anyone with tips can call 866-7lockup.

