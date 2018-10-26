CARROLL CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find the driver of a mini-van who fled the scene after hitting a deputy’s vehicle Thursday night.

The deputy’s vehicle was hit at 7:50 p.m., after the deputy stopped in the 6200 block of Woodbine Rd, in Woodbine to check on an injured deer on the side of the road.

The vehicle’s emergency lights were activated, and while the deputy was outside of his vehicle, a dark colored mini-van struck the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle.

The mini-van did not stop, and continued heading south on Woodbine Rd. Authorities say the mini-van will have front end damage.

The deputy was not injured, but the vehicle is no longer drivable, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call (410) 386-5900.

