BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a pregame celebration for Halloween, Friday is National Pumpkin Day!

The pumpkin is a very flexible fruit, used to make pies, cookies, coffee, cheesecake, pasta, and oatmeal.

And of course, pumpkin spice is a popular flavor loved by many across the U.S.

Pumpkins are also fun for families to carve and decorate for trick-or-treaters.

The U.S. produces 1.5 million lbs of pumpkins total, with Illinois growing the most.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook