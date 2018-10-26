ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
Filed Under:Fall, Halloween, National Pumpkin Day, Pumpkins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a pregame celebration for Halloween, Friday is National Pumpkin Day!

The pumpkin is a very flexible fruit, used to make pies, cookies, coffee, cheesecake, pasta, and oatmeal.

And of course, pumpkin spice is a popular flavor loved by many across the U.S.

Pumpkins are also fun for families to carve and decorate for trick-or-treaters.

The U.S. produces 1.5 million lbs of pumpkins total, with Illinois growing the most.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s