ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is maintaining a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Ben Jealous.

Hogan has raised about $2.4 million in the latest fundraising period, and his opponent Ben Jealous has raised about $1.8 million.

But Hogan has more than $3.3 million cash on hand to spend down the stretch to Election Day, and Jealous has $275,337.

Hogan, who was unchallenged in the primary, has held a big fundraising advantage over Jealous throughout the campaign. Jealous prevailed in a crowded nine-way June primary, which absorbed money he had raised.

The latest fundraising period covers a two-month period, from Aug. 22 through Oct. 21.

The deadline to file campaign fundraising reports in Maryland is midnight Friday.

