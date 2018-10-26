BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden described the scene at her home after one of the 13 pipe bombs mailed was found addressed to him, as she spoke at a National Education conference at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore on Friday.

“This has been one heck of a week hasn’t it?” Biden said. “I went home yesterday from teaching back to my home in Delaware and there were the police at the top of the driveway and I want to tell you they found the guy who did it,”

Students in the National Town Hall were also addressing violence, including a representative from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 were killed by a school shooter.

“We are out here and we are fighting now only for mass shootings, school shootings but also shootings that happen daily in black and brown communities,” Kay Galarza, the representative, said.

All are part of the Council of Great City Schools National Conference in Baltimore, where politics and education mixed in the runup to the general election.

Joshua Lynn, with the Baltimore Student Commission on the Board of Education, said he has a goal.

“I am definitely here for student advocacy, voter registration, especially within the 18-24 age-range,” Lynn said.

As an educator, Biden addressed how adults should set an example in classrooms and in the world.

“The words we choose, the conscious decisions we make to be present, the small acts of kindness,” she said contribute.

City Schools Superintendent Sonja Santelises said Baltimore was chosen as the host city for more than 1,000 superintendents and administrators around the country.

“Yes, there are challenges,” Santelises. “But there are fantastic young people, great things happening in individual schools and this is our time to come together to not only celebrate our success but those of our young people and to get better and learn from one another,”